21-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times, Cleveland PD says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Thursday night after a Cleveland shooting, according to Cleveland police.
Witnesses told police the man was shot multiple times after parking and exiting his car near the 2000 block of Bohn Road.
Witnesses told police a SUV drove up beside the victim as he walked down the street and shot him.
Police said one of the victim’s gunshot wounds was to the back of his head.
Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department was on scene when Cleveland Police Department arrived a little before 11 p.m.
EMS took the victim to MetroHealth, where he later died.
The victim has not been identified as of Friday morning.
Police are investigating this shooting and are searching for three male suspects.
No arrests have been made.
Direct all tips to investigators at 216-623-5464 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
