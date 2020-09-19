Bed Blitz: Lorain’s Good Knights give 100 beds to children in need

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 100 children will get a good night’s sleep Saturday due to free beds gifted by the Good Knights of Lorain County.
The 100 beds were donated during the Bed Blitz, a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday event at Wilke Villa Apartments.
The gift includes a bed, mattress, mattress protector, pillows, pillowcases, sheets and a blanket.
“Our goal is to do everything we can to ensure that every child in Lorain County has a safe and comfortable bed to sleep in,” Roger Dorsey, executive director of Good Knights, said in a release.
Dorsey said there are 6,000 to 9,000 bed-less children in Lorain County at any given time.
Good Knights works in partnership with volunteers of local nonprofit agencies and first responders.

