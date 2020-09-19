Cleveland Police searching for the man accused of robbing bike from 16-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for help identifying the man accused of robbing a 16-year-old boy of his bike on Sept. 12.
A 16-year-old was riding his Blue Mongoose BMX bike behind the Michael Zone Rec Center when the suspect stepped in front of his path according to police.
Police stated when the teen stopped and removed his earbuds, the suspect said, “you trying to get shot?”
The suspect then put his hand on the teen’s back and demanded he give him his bike, according to police.
Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s with arm tattoos who was wearing a red shirt.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following photos of the suspect:
Call Detective Murphy at (216) 623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 if you can identify the suspect or have information on this robbery.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.