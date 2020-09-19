Find Census, voter registration help in Greater Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “I didn’t know how!"
It’s a tale as old as the United States.
It’s also a common excuse of someone who did not fill out the census or register to vote.
U.S. Census Bureau said Cleveland’s census response rate is below average.
That’s about 65 percent of 11.7 million people who live in Ohio.
Now, multiple Cleveland organizations are taking it upon themselves to increase both census response and voter registration numbers.
This weekend is full of events where confused citizens can find help.
These events have volunteers helping with census response and voter registration:
Community Check In and Check Up
- Eastside Market, 10505 St Clair Ave., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- There will also be COVID-19 testing at this event
Liberty Hill Baptist Church
- 8206 Euclid Ave., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Willson School Drive-Thru
- 1126 Ansel Rd., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Slavic Village Pop-Ups
- Neighborhood Pets Outreach & Resource Center, 3711 E. 65th St., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Elizabeth Baptist Church, 6114 Francis Ave., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- AB Hart School, 3900 E. 75th St., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Daisy’s Ice Cream, 5614 Fleet Ave., Sunday from 4 p.m. 7 p.m.
This event is focused on census response help:
Census Parade:
- Lee Road Baptist Church, 3970 Lee Rd, Saturday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Trinity Outreach Ministries, 12002 Ashbury Rd, Saturday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Avon Avenue Baptist Church, 10902 Avon Ave, Saturday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Concord Baptist Church, 914 Caledonia Ave, Cleveland Hts, Saturday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Warrensville Road Community Baptist Church, 5045 Warrensville Ctr Rd, Maple Hts, Saturday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- St. Peter AME Zion Church - 14101 Bartlett Ave, Saturday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- First Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 10313 Garfield Ave, Saturday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Second Ebenezer, 1881 E 71st St, Saturday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Nueva Luz, 2226 W 89th St, Saturday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Do you see an event missing? Let us know, and we’ll update the list.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.