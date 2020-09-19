Games canceled by Akron Public School officials after Thursday football game shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not something anyone hopes for at a high school football game.
But it happened.
Two people were shot at Ellet Stadium during a game this past Thursday night between East and Firestone in Akron.
Alexis Goodin said she’s disappointed by the violence.
“It’s just really sad because you don’t want to see anyone get hurt the violence has to stop it’s just getting a little bit to be much especially at a football game," she said.
Akron Police said a fight took place in the stands and a 19-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were shot.
Austin Pickelsimer went to Highschool at Ellet. He was surprised to hear about this.
He says he’s never seen anything like this before.
“Nothing like that has ever happened around here and It’s just like it really got to me because when you’re from here that scares you because that could’ve been you who got shot and it’s scary," he said.
Because of this Akron Public School officials canceled the games on Friday and Saturday.
Terri Gorden says he’s not surprised.
“It’s the same thing everywhere Akron is like basically any other little city you’ve got a lot of little crime here," he said.
Police are still looking for the shooter.
