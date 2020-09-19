Hundreds of people ‘run for tacos’ during Saturday morning 5K benefit

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - “Let’s Taco 'Bout Running”
Around 400 people ran a 5K Saturday morning to raise money for the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland.
The annual Westlake event is called “Will Run for Tacos 5K," and this was the 3rd year.
Runners could participate both in-person and virtually.
Hermes Road Racing, Hunger Network and Crocker Park partnered to plan the run.
Condado Tacos is giving runners one free taco with their order as long as it’s placed before the end of Oct.
