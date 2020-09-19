Kent Police searching for 21-year-old man they say threatened 3 people

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent Police Department is requesting help locating a 21-year-old man that reportedly threatened to shoot two women and also threatened a store clerk Friday night in Kent.
Kent police said they are searching for Luke McIntosh, who has been charged with aggravated menacing.
McIntosh is 5′ 11″ and around 140 pounds.
Police said he has a tattoo of an AK-47 on his left cheek and a red ink tattoo on his throat that reads “BANDO.”
Police said McIntosh approached two women on University Drive and threatened to shoot them.
He later threated a store clerk who refused to sell him alcohol without identification, police said.
Police said no victims reported seeing a weapon.
Call Kent Police Department at (330) 673-7732 with any tips.
