Lorain County first responders save 9-day-old baby’s life

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Brigit Derrit tells 19 News she felt her heartbreak when her granddaughter stopped breathing.
On Tuesday, Brigit was tending to her daughter Mariah and her baby girl Liliana when she suddenly became unresponsive.
“It was just completely out of the blue. I was holding her, sitting her up and she was facing me and we were actually playing patty cake and she vomited and it came out of her nose and her mouth and she instantly stopped breathing. She turned purple, blue, almost right away," said Brigit.
Mariah called 911. They tell 19 News Lorain County dispatchers walked them through CPR until first responders got to their house in Elyria.
At only 9-days-old, Liliana was taken to the hospital where she recovered.
They don’t know what caused her to stop breathing but they are encouraging others to learn CPR in case of emergencies.
They are grateful to the first responders in Lorain County and Elyria who saved little Lililana’s life. She’s back home now with her parents and family members, a little survivor.
