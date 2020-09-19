No new deaths, but 14 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

4 deaths, an additional 951 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours.

No new deaths, but 14 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland
(Source: Michael Dakota)
By Simon Hannig | September 19, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 7:22 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday there are no new deaths, but there are 14 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Cleveland. This brings the total cumulative to 5,348 confirmed cases citywide.

Health officials said the ages of those affected range from ages 22 to 97 years old.

14 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the City of Cleveland, bringing the total to 5,348. The ages of those...

Posted by City of Cleveland - City Hall on Saturday, September 19, 2020

You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Saturday below.

[ 4 deaths, an additional 951 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours ]

The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.

CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.