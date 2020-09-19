Ohio State University announces 8-game 2020 football schedule

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields previously started a petition for Big Ten to reinstate 2020 football season. He got his wish. (Source: The Associated Press)
By Avery Williams | September 19, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated September 19 at 11:33 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University Buckeyes has eight scheduled football games for this 2020 season.

The game schedule was released Saturday following a Wednesday Big Ten announcement that competitive sports could resume under certain conditions.

Players must undergo daily antigen testing for COVID-19 and enhanced cardiac screening, according to a Ohio State University statement.

The statement said the schedule of games played on special dates, including Friday games, will be announced in the future.

The current schedule is:

Oct. 24 – Nebraska

Oct. 31 – at Penn State

Nov. 7 – Rutgers

Nov. 14 – at Maryland

Nov. 21 – Indiana

Nov. 28 – at Illinois

Dec. 5 – at Michigan State

Dec. 12 – Michigan

Dec. 19 – Championship Game

