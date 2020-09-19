Ohio State University announces 8-game 2020 football schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University Buckeyes has eight scheduled football games for this 2020 season.
The game schedule was released Saturday following a Wednesday Big Ten announcement that competitive sports could resume under certain conditions.
Players must undergo daily antigen testing for COVID-19 and enhanced cardiac screening, according to a Ohio State University statement.
The statement said the schedule of games played on special dates, including Friday games, will be announced in the future.
The current schedule is:
Oct. 24 – Nebraska
Oct. 31 – at Penn State
Nov. 7 – Rutgers
Nov. 14 – at Maryland
Nov. 21 – Indiana
Nov. 28 – at Illinois
Dec. 5 – at Michigan State
Dec. 12 – Michigan
Dec. 19 – Championship Game
