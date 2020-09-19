5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns may be off but Tailgate 19 crew works every Sunday during football season.
Host Tony Zarrella welcomes Bob Golic, Josh Cribbs and Eric Metcalf Sunday at 11 a.m. for a live recap of the Browns Thursday night win over Cincinnati.
The guys will discuss:
* the futures of Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow
* the Browns' dominant running game
* Myles Garrett’s key strip sack that led to a touchdown
* Denzel Ward and the Browns secondary shutting down A.J. Green
* today’s games to watch around the AFC
