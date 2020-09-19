Seville-Guilford Fire Department welcomes new K-9 therapy to the team

SEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A new K-9 was welcomed to the team by the Seville-Guilford Fire Department earlier this week, they announced the new addition in a Facebook post.
The fire department said Marshall will become a certified therapy K-9, and specialize in fire prevention training. He will reside at the firehouse with the 24-hour staffing crews.
“Marshall will arrive on October 4th and will immediately begin his training,” the fire department said. “This project has been funded by personal contributions from the members of the Seville-Guilford Fire Dept."
They also said Marshall will be an active member on the roster and will serve the community to the best of his abilities.
You can meet Marshall, and the meet and greet will be held on October 10 and October 11. Kurt’z Concessions will be in the parking lot serving up fair food.
