Author to honor Tamir Rice Foundation at drive-in book signing

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Author Andra Tesha Fritzgerald is honoring the Tamir Rice Foundation Sunday afternoon at a drive-in book signing event in Pepper Pike.
Fritzgerald’s new book, “Antiracism and Universal Design for Learning: Building Expressways to Success,” is a resource meant help teachers adapt their methods for the increased success of Black and Brown students.
Samaria Rice, Tamir’s mother, wrote the foreword to the book and will be accepting a $3,000 donation on behalf of the Tamir Rice Foundation.
The event is 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 at Garfield Memorial Church.
Tamir Rice was 12 years old when he was fatally shot by a Cleveland Police officer while carrying an Airsoft pellet gun on Nov. 22, 2014.
