Cleveland Rape Crisis Center opens new westside office

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center has opened a additional location on the westside.
The Clark-Fulton Office opened Monday, Sept 20.
It is located at 2937 West 25th Street on the 2nd Floor of the Astrup Building.
“This neighborhood has a history that we never want to forget, but Cleveland Rape Crisis Center also wants to be a part of its strong future,” Sondra Miller, President & CEO of Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, said in a quote on their website.
Gina DeJesus, Amanda Berry and Michelle Knight were freed in 2013 after being imprisoned around the corner from the center’s new office for years.
Survivors can utilize the following services for free:
- Individual counseling
- Child and family counseling
- Support groups
- Crisis-intervention, advocacy and counseling for survivors of sex trafficking
- Advocacy
- Case management
- Outreach education
- Professional training
The website said many of the listed services are available in Spanish.
Survivors can utilize all services, regardless of police disclosure or immigration status, according to the website.
“We chose Clark-Fulton because this neighborhood is home to the densest population of Hispanic and Latinx residents in Ohio,” Miller said in a quote on the website. “We want all survivors to know that we believe them, and we are here for them. Survivors of rape, sexual abuse and human trafficking deserve access to high-quality healing services close to where they live and work.”
Free parking is available in the Astrup Building parking lot.
You can reach the center at (216) 619-6194.
