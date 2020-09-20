Clevelanders to honor, memorialize SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Sunday candlelight vigil

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clevelanders will gather Sunday evening honor and memorialize Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at 87 years old Friday after battling metastatic pancreatic cancer.
The event is taking place at the Lakeside Courthouse, 1 W. Lakeside Ave.
A candlelight vigil begins at 7:30 p.m.
Masks and social distancing are required, according to the Facebook event post.
“We will gather peacefully to in memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion for gender equality, civil rights and social justice,” the invitation said.
