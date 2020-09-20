East Cleveland’s “Block Watch” camp out ends peacefully with prayer

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ward 3 City of East Cleveland Councilperson Ernest L. Smith said it was a peaceful night and a good Sunday morning.
“It was great, it was great, unity in the community," he said.
Saturday afternoon he organized a “Block Watch” camp out against violence to take back the neighborhoods. The councilman slept in a tent overnight at Hayden and Scioto.
“We just had a great conversation, and I’m pretty sure the residents slept good last night. We’re going to take it one day at at time but our mission was accomplished as far as last night," he said.
He told 19 News dozens stopped by with food, water and words of gratitude and encouragement. He’s feeling hopeful that things will change in the community.
Sunday afternoon as the “Block Watch” camp out winded down, neighbors wrapped him and the City of East Cleveland in prayer.
Councilperson Smith said he’s putting plans in place to have camp outs every weekend for the rest of the year.
