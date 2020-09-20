Euclid PD: Early morning shooting leaves 1 woman injured

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was injured in a shooting that took place outside of a roller rink early Sunday morning, according to Euclid Police Department.
Police said the shooting occurred on Shore Center Drive, outside of Migs Pla-Mor Roller Rink.
One woman was injured but quickly released from the hospital, according to police.
There were witnesses, but police said they were not cooperative.
Currently, there are no suspects.
According the operating hours posted on the Migs Pla-Mor Roller Rink Facebook page, the business was not open at the time of the shooting.
This is an active investigation.
