Hofbrauhaus Cleveland is making sure outdoor seating is comfortable for guests during chilly temperatures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Christina Hudgens from Hofbrauhaus Cleveland is making sure guests don’t freeze sitting outside now that fall temperatures are here.
This is the huge outdoor dining space the restaurant owner Andi Udris says has come handy during the times of COVID-19.
Heaters have already been installed and more are on the way.
“Fortunately they’ll be installed this week so we’ll be ready to go for the rest of September and October," he said.
The initial closure earlier this year was tough for the German restaurant.
Which is why Udris and the staff are trying their best to bring people in for outdoor dining while still following CDC guidelines.
“We want to extend the season as much as possible normally we get 12 weeks from labor day," he said.
He wants to share the German tradition of sitting outside in the fall here in Cleveland.
Hudgens is not concerned about cooler temperatures. She’s just happy to have a job again.
“Definitely difficult just because this is the place that I work, a place I care about. Definitely seen an uptake with customers in the last few weeks so things are going back a little bit back to normal," she said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.