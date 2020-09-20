10-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting in Finneytown

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Police confirm a 10-year-old girl is dead after an accidental shooting in Finneytown Friday night.
The shooting involved two juvenile family members, according to Springfield Township Police Chief Rob Browder.
“Any loss of life is tragic, when it involves a child it is even more tragic,” Browder said.
Browder say they received the call around 8:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hempstead Drive.
Officers say they are still investigating.
