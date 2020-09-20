24-year-old man dies after shooting in Cleveland Heights, police asking public’s help to identify suspect(s) and vehicle (graphic video)

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man has died after being struck in the upper back, police said.
A Cleveland Police Heights Police officer was flagged down by a motorist shortly after 1 early Sunday morning who reported that her passenger, the victim, had been shot. Officers immediately began rendering aid to the victim until EMS arrived and took him to the hospital where he later died.
The preliminary investigation, police say, indicates the motorist and her passenger were traveling southbound on South Taylor just prior to the shooting. While they were driving southbound on South Taylor, in the area between Euclid Heights Blvd. and Blanche, a red sedan passed them at a high rate of speed.
Shortly after the vehicle passed them they heard gunshots coming from a vehicle (four-door black colored sedan) driving behind them. One of the gunshots struck the victim in the upper back.
The police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects who were shooting from a black 4-door sedan. They would also like to speak with the occupants of the red four-door sedan that was traveling on South Taylor at the time of the shooting.
Police have identified the victim as Reginald Thomson Jr.
It is requested that anyone with information about this incident contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Reward money is available for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s). Tipsters can remain anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing.
