Another RTA employee tests positive for COVID-19; bringing the total to 37

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The RTA confirmed on Monday that an additional RTA employee has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of employees who have had the virus to 37.
The latest employee is a bus coordinator at the Main Office.
The employee first reported symptoms on Sept. 16, which was their last day of work.
RTA said the work areas, equipment and other ares of potential exposure were cleaned and disinfected.
And, other staff members who had been in contact with the employee were notified.
RTA officials added the 34 employees previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have fully recovered and have returned to work.
