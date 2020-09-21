City Visitor group working with major employers to draw talent to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City Visitor is working with JobsOhio and other local development groups to bring more job seekers and talent to Northeast Ohio.
President John Brachna said, “we need to bring talent to our state to compete and win.”
He said the goal is to help improve the Northeast Ohio economy. They are working to show off all the area has to offer to encourage people considering moving to the area.
City Visitor works with major employers in the area, including Cleveland Clinic, UH, Goodyear, and Howard Hanna to create guides to draw potential employees.
He said it’s particularly important now that relocations have slowed down due to COVID.
Brachna is a transplant himself. He’s lived in LA, Minnesota, and across the country, but now calls Cleveland home. He said the biggest struggle is overcoming outdated perceptions. “People have said they don’t know much about Northeast Ohio, so right now with COVID it makes it more challenging. This is a great cheerleader for Northeast Ohio and it’s going to help us win this war on talent.”
