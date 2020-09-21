Cleveland Clinic doctor offers advice for expectant mothers during the pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID-19 has turned everything we know upside down, including the way we celebrate life’s most precious moments—like the birth of a baby. There are a lot of new rules and restrictions at hospitals that new parents should know before they go.
“They should start having the discussion as early as possible about expectations for labor and delivery,” said Cleveland Clinic Doctor Tosin Goje. “How their delivery is going to be different from the pre-COVID season. They might realize that by talking about it, it’s not as bad as what they think it is.”
Goje says many hospitals now require expectant mothers to wear a mask when they arrive. Most hospitals will also ask about recent travel and contact history. A lot of hospitals also test pregnant women for COVID once they’re admitted. There are also new restrictions on who can be in the delivery room with you.
“In order to reduce transmission of COVID-19, to your loved ones and to your baby, there is restrictions to the amount of people that can be in the room,” said Goje. “Most hospitals have policies that are restricted to the immediate person that offers you emotional support.”
Due to those physical limitations on who can be in the delivery room new moms can connect with family virtually. Doctor Goje recommends checking with your doctor on what types of technology are allowed in the delivery room.
