Cleveland Heights police share new details in weekend murder of man who was shot while riding in car

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators from the Cleveland Heights Police Department are expected to provide new details in a homicide investigation that stems from a weekend shooting.
A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday.
The Cuyahoga County coroner identified the 24-year-old victim as Reginald Thomas.
Police say Thomas was shot and killed while riding in a car on South Taylor Road near Euclid Heights Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Detectives were told by a motorist that a red sedan passed by at a high-rate of speed.
Shortly after the car passed by, the motorist described to police hearing gunshots from a four-door black-colored sedan driving behind them.
One of the gunshots struck Thomas in the upper back, according to Cleveland Heights police.
Investigators are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects who were shooting from the dark-colored vehicle.
Anyone with information can contact Cleveland Heights police at 216-321-1234.
Reward money is available.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.