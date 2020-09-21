Cleveland homicide detectives take over case after man dies nearly 20 months since being shot in head

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Cleveland Division of Police’s Homicide Unit are now taking the lead in an investigation after a man died nearly 20 months after he was shot.
The initial shooting occurred on Jan, 23, 2019 on Colonnade Road, according to police.
Officers found the 26-year-old victim laying at the bottom of the stairs leading to his apartment with a gunshot wound to his head.
The man was taken to University Hospitals by paramedics and was eventually released to the care of his mother after being treated for the gunshot wound to his head, investigators said.
According to Cleveland police, the man was taken to Euclid Hospital due to difficulty breathing on Sept. 13, 2020 and was later pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting.
