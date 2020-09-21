Coroner IDs 10-year-old girl killed in Finneytown shooting

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the 10-year-old girl killed in an accidental shooting in Finneytown over the weekend.
Danaja Thorne was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1000 block of Hempstead Drive Friday night, a coroner’s report shows.
The shooting, which took place about 8:20 p.m., involved two juvenile family members, according to Springfield Township Police Chief Rob Browder.
Officers say they are still investigating.
