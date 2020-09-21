Fugitive of the Week wanted by the DEA and the U.S. Marshals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the U.S. Marshals are looking for a 27-year-old man wanted for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Jeffery Marflak’s last known address is near the 2100 block of Quail Street in Lakewood.
Marflak may also be homeless and is known to frequent Lakewood and Cleveland’s West Side, said the U.S. Marshals.
If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.
