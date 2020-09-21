John Carroll University ranked best regional university in Ohio by U.S. News & World Report

Outside of the classroom, students at John Carroll keep themselves busy with a full events calendar. Annually, there’s the Christmas at John Carroll celebration, the Relay for Life cancer fundraiser, and a spring concert with a major musical act. On the weekends, students participate in Late Night at John Carroll, a program with events such as ice skating and themed dances planned for each Friday or Saturday evening. Student athletes at John Carroll can choose from more than 10 club and nearly 15 intramural sports. There are also roughly 20 Blue Streaks varsity sports teams that play in the NCAA Division III Conference. John Carroll’s most famous alumnus is the late Tim Russert, the longest-serving moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press news program."