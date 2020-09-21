John Carroll University ranked best regional university in Ohio by U.S. News & World Report

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - John Carroll University earned the top spot as the best regional university in Ohio and second in the midwest by the 2020 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings.
This is the second consecutive year JCU has ranked second and the 32nd consecutive year the Blue Streaks been in the midwest’s top 10.
The liberal arts institution was also named the best Jesuit university in the midwest.
U.S. News & World Report ranked JCU high in the midwest for the following categories:
- #1 for Best for Veterans
- #3 for Best Undergraduate Teaching
- #6 for Most Innovative Schools
- #16 for Best Value
- #65 for Top Performers on Social Mobility
- A+ Schools for B Students
JCU also earned the following national ranking: was recognized nationally in the following areas:
- #24 for Service Learning
- #157 for Undergraduate Business
Here is U.S. News & World Report’s overview of JCU:
"John Carroll University is a private institution that was founded in 1886. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 3,017, its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 62 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. John Carroll University’s ranking in the 2021 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities Midwest, #2. Its tuition and fees are $44,405.
John Carroll University is a Jesuit school located just on the outskirts of Cleveland. The university emphasizes the importance of a Jesuit education, especially through programs such as the Institute of Catholic Studies, the Ignatian Spirituality Institute, and the Cardinal Suenens Center for Theology and Church Life. John Carroll undergraduate students can choose from more than 50 areas of study, and graduate students can study in the College of Arts and Sciences or the Boler School of Business.
Outside of the classroom, students at John Carroll keep themselves busy with a full events calendar. Annually, there’s the Christmas at John Carroll celebration, the Relay for Life cancer fundraiser, and a spring concert with a major musical act. On the weekends, students participate in Late Night at John Carroll, a program with events such as ice skating and themed dances planned for each Friday or Saturday evening. Student athletes at John Carroll can choose from more than 10 club and nearly 15 intramural sports. There are also roughly 20 Blue Streaks varsity sports teams that play in the NCAA Division III Conference. John Carroll’s most famous alumnus is the late Tim Russert, the longest-serving moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press news program."
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.