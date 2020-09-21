Menchie’s to permanently close all Northeast Ohio frozen yogurt shops due to COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The self-serve frozen yogurt vendor Menchie’s announced plans to permanently close all Northeast Ohio locations because of the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on business.
The company shared the news on social media on Monday afternoon.
Menchie’s operated over a dozen locations in Northeast Ohio and more than 500 worldwide.
An exact date for the closures, which will also include all Erie, Pa. locations, has not been announced.
