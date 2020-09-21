Menchie’s to permanently close all Northeast Ohio frozen yogurt shops due to COVID-19 pandemic

Menchie’s to permanently close all Northeast Ohio frozen yogurt shops due to COVID-19 pandemic
By Chris Anderson | September 21, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 12:44 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The self-serve frozen yogurt vendor Menchie’s announced plans to permanently close all Northeast Ohio locations because of the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on business.

The company shared the news on social media on Monday afternoon.

Menchie’s operated over a dozen locations in Northeast Ohio and more than 500 worldwide.

An exact date for the closures, which will also include all Erie, Pa. locations, has not been announced.

