$10 million grant given to Ohio State for study of COVID-19’s impact on medical professionals, first responders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State College of Medicine has been awarded a $10 million, five-year, grant from the National Cancer Institute to study the long-term impact COVID-19 has had on first responders, medical professionals, and even the general population.
The grant will be used to learn more about interactions and exposure risks, transmission, immune responses, disease severity, protection and barriers to testing and vaccination, with the goal of improving population health and clinical outcomes in the face of COVID-19.
The money will be used to create the Center for Serological Testing to Improve Outcomes from Pandemic COVID-19, or “STOP-COVID.”
“The Center to STOP-COVID will address some of the biggest questions in the field, such as ‘Can people be re-infected with COVID-19 once positive? Why are some people more at risk for being infected and symptomatic? Does infection with closely related viruses provide immunity or worsen COVID-19 disease outcomes?’ This whole scientific platform is based directly on the data our researchers collected during the earliest days of the pandemic, in March and early April,” said Peter Mohler, chief scientific officer for Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and vice dean for research for the Ohio State College of Medicine.
The goal is to follow 2,000 first responders for five years, and their household contacts, to identify risk levels for contracting the disease.
