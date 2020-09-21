Multiple people injured in 2 car accident on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There was a serious two car accident on the city’s East side Monday morning.
The accident happened around 10 a.m. at East 63rd Street and Woodland Avenue.
According to Cleveland police officers, the driver of the silver car was westbound on Woodland Avenue when they tried making a left hand turn onto E. 63rd Street.
Officers said they cut off the driver of a red car heading eastbound on Woodland Avenue and both cars collided.
Multiple people were transported to the hospital.
Officers said the accident remains under investigation.
