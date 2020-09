CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is centered over New England today. The air mass is slowly warming. The wind will be southeast to south direction today. This will allow afternoon temperatures to warm well into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunny sky through the day. Another clear and chilly night coming up as the wind goes light. We will dip well in the 40s by early tomorrow morning. Many temperatures tomorrow will make it above 70 degrees.