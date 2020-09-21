Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming trend begins on Tuesday, the first day of Fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you like sunshine?
Do you like cool nights and warmer afternoons?
This forecast is dedicated to you then!
It is going to be an absolutely beautiful week around here.
Expect plenty of sunshine every day through Saturday.
The only day that may feature a little more cloud cover is Thursday.
Otherwise, we’re quiet and dry, with partly to mostly sunny skies each day.
After an unseasonably cool weekend, temperatures will also be heating up.
Expect highs in the low 70s on Tuesday.
Temperatures will be climbing into the mid and upper 70s from Wednesday through the weekend.
Our next opportunity for rain will arrive on Sunday, as our next front moves in.
That means a few showers will be possible for Sunday’s Browns game against Washington.
