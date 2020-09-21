Ohio’s senior centers are now open again with stricter testing, but not all will reopen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Senior centers care reopen with testing of clients and staff twice a week, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
But some will still wait.
“Senior centers are allowed to reopen today, but not all of them will,” says Orion Bell, CEO of Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging. “As we look at this, we want to make sure we maintain the safety and security of the folks who use the senior center locations. It’s a vulnerable population.”
Benjamin Rose has done parking lot parties, drive-by events, online festivities, and is delivering meals instead of having seniors come to centers for lunch, understanding the importance of connection.
The institute calls social isolation “the new smoking.”
“Isolation can be the equivalent of smoking a pack of cigarettes a day," according to Bell. "We’re social animals. We need to be around other people. We need to have those connections and people have missed that.”
The Rose Centers for Aging Well is looking at dates to reopen and will announce their reopening soon.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.