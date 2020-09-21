100 Progressive Insurance employees volunteer at Ohio’s unemployment offices to help process claims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last week in an update from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, we learned that unemployment numbers in Ohio are still high.
“More than a million Ohioans have found themselves through no fault of their own unemployed and many for the first time in their lives,” said ODJFS Director Kim Hall.
With a record amount of people out of a job here in Ohio, the system has been overwhelmed the last six months, forcing the state to get a little creative to keep up with the huge increase of unemployment calls.
The state added more than 200 positions to meet the increased demand, but it wasn’t enough.
Now, local companies, like Progressive, are seeing low amounts of call traffic during the pandemic, so they’re sending their workers to the unemployment office to volunteer.
"They continue to compensate them but they knew they weren’t utilizing them on their day-to-day work, so we were able to utilize that staffing and that was tremendous " said Hall.
This is easing the huge burden the pandemic has put on the unemployment office.
One hundred Progressive workers have made the switch, and are using their skills to assist with adjudicating PUA claims, addressing customer inquiries, and back dating.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.