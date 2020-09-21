Some Ohio families with children learning remotely are eligible for second round of financial benefits

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second round of federal funding will soon be dispersed to eligible families to support children who are missing free or reduced-price meals at school due to remote learning.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced that a second round of benefits, made possible by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, will be made available for families of children enrolled in schools that are either operating fully remote or with a hybrid model.
Children participating in remote learning for at least five days in a row between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30 who normally qualify for free or reduced-price meals will be eligible for the additional benefits.
“As families juggle the challenges of work, remote learning, and additional responsibilities, I hope that these additional benefits eliminate the stress of providing healthy, nutritious meals,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
The ODJFS is currently working with the Ohio Department of Education and local school districts to identify all children who qualify.
Similar to the nearly $300 in assistance that was issued to eligible families in the spring, the additional Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer funds will be automatically added to the Ohio Direction cards of families that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, of SNAP, benefits.
Families that do no receive SNAP benefits will be sent a P-EBT card with the one-time benefit already added.
The ODJFS said Ohioans can apply for SNAP benefits if their household’s gross monthly income is at or under 130% of the federal poverty guideline.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.