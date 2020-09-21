19 Troubleshooter: Cleveland apartment tenants celebrate after building’s laundry room finally reopens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tenants are breathing a sigh of relief at the Eliza Bryant Village Manor Apartments.
Their laundry room is finally up and running.
Last month, 19 News Reporter Michelle Nicks spoke with frustrated tenant Lebertha Johnson, who said the laundry room hadn’t been working since last November.
We caught up with her today and she was extremely happy.
“As a tenant I can say I am just really ecstatic about it because it has cause us a lot of problems," she said.
Danny Williams from the Eliza Bryant Village told me he’s glad tenants don’t have to wash their clothes in their sinks, bath tubs, or pay out of pocket to go to a laundry facility.
He says there were many reasons why the laundry room wasn’t open.
Williams said there won’t be a reimbursement but they’ve figured out another way to help the tenants get more for their dollar.
“With these brand new machines we made sure they are cheaper than the ones that were here before, both the washers and dryers the tenants found they would be paying less," he said.
