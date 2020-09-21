Whirlpool donates washer and dyer set to Cleveland charter school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Access to clean clothes is a luxury some families in our area do not have.
The staff at Citizens Academy Southeast in Cleveland are partnering with Whirlpool to make sure students have access to clean clothes during the pandemic.
“We’re in a world where access to laundromats, access to financial support to be able to do laundry is really challenging,” said Sarah Weber, principal, Citizens Academy Southeast.
Weber says Whirlpool donated a brand new washer and dryer set to the school.
Now, students and their families who can’t afford laundry services can come into the school and wash their clothes.
“It’s one more way that we are trying to help our families during this time," Weber added.
Right now, students are learning remote, but Weber says the school is working on a plan that’ll allow families to safely come into the school to wash clothes.
