Arraignment for driver charged in Akron Route 8 fiery crash which killed 18-year-old

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 20-year-old driver charged in connection with the fatal fiery crash on Route 8 last month will be arraigned Tuesday in Akron Municipal Court.
Christopher Lonkart is charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, assured clear distance and failure to control.
Jared Marcum, 18, of North Canton, died after crashing into a gasoline tanker truck around 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 25.
Akron police said the accident happened on Route 8 northbound between Tallmadge and Cuyahoga Falls Avenues.
According to officers, an unknown tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on State Route 8, just south of the Cuyahoga Falls exit, when the truck had a tire blow-out.
As a result, tire debris was all over the highway.
Police said Lonkart was driving a Honda, when he broke hard, swerved left and right and struck Marcum’s Hyundai.
Marcum’s vehicle then struck the tanker truck in front of its tandem wheels.
Police said the tanker truck began to veer right, dragging Marcum’s car.
According to offices, as a result of the impact and friction, the tanker truck caught fire.
About 100 homes in the area were advised to evacuate the area and the highway was shut down for several hours.
Police said some of the gasoline also leaked into a storm sewer and fishing in the Summit Metro Parks was suspended until Aug. 29.
