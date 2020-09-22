63 Bed, Bath and Beyond stores set to close

Sixty-three Bed, Bath and Beyond stores are set to close. (Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News Staff | September 22, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 2:26 PM

(Gray News) - Around the country, people who work for Bed Bath and Beyond will lose their jobs by the end of the year.

Sixty-three stores are set to close as part of restructuring attributed to COVID-19.

In July, the company said it would be closing about 200 stores over two years, and in August, it announced 2,800 jobs would be eliminated to try to tighten up finances.

According to CNN Business, stores in the following locations will close:

Alabama

  • Alabaster
  • Birmingham

Arizona

  • Phoenix

California

  • City of Industry
  • Fremont
  • Mira Loma
  • Paso Robles
  • Stockton
  • Victorville

Colorado

  • Aurora
  • Greeley

Connecticut

  • Danbury
  • Farmington
  • Milford
  • Torrington

Florida

  • Casselberry
  • Pembroke Pines
  • Port St. Lucie

Georgia

  • Douglasville

Illinois

  • Bolingbrook
  • Chicago
  • Dekalb
  • Orland Park

Indiana

  • Bloomington
  • Merrillville
  • Two in Indianapolis

Kentucky

  • Lexington

Louisiana

  • Harvey

Maryland

  • Gaithersburg
  • Hanover
  • Salisbury

Maine

  • Auburn

Michigan

  • Allen Park

Missouri

  • Kansas City

North Carolina:

  • Concord
  • Raleigh

Nebraska

  • Lincoln
  • New Jersey
  • Howell
  • Rockaway

New York

  • Rochester
  • New York
  • Staten Island
  • Watertown
  • Syracuse
  • Flushing

Ohio

  • Holland
  • Pickerington
  • Beavercreek
  • Columbus

Oregon

  • Gresham

Pennslyvania

  • Plymouth Meeting

Tennessee

  • Nashville

Texas

  • Austin
  • Hurst
  • Watauga
  • Missouri City

Utah

  • Layton
  • West Jordan

Virginia

  • Arlington

Washington

  • Everett

Wisconsin:

  • Brookfield

West Virginia

  • Martinsburg

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.