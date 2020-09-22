Cleveland Heights Police warn about phone scam targeting senior citizens

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights Police say several people have been getting phone calls from someone who claims to be with the Cleveland Heights Police Department.
Police said in one case a woman from Mentor received one of these calls saying that Cleveland Heights Police had an outstanding warrant out for her, and she needed to pay them $1,000; unfortunately, she paid it.
Cleveland Heights Police Capt. Chris Britton knows the scam all too well.
“I could show you my cellphone. Last week alone I got 10 phone calls from people claiming to be from the social security administration, saying my social security number was used, so I know the scheme, so I play along with it,” said Britton.
Britton said on Tuesday Cleveland Heights Police received several phone calls and emails about people identifying themselves as officers.
“These individuals are perpetrating these scams and calling people telling them that they have an emergency public matter either or and they have a warrant for their arrest,” Britton said.
Britton says it’s an old scam, but they’ve noticed an increase in these types of phone calls and emails in recent days.
“What happens is these individuals, they’ll tell them to go to a local store such as a Walmart based on my experience, and they’ll tell them to buy gift cards for various immediate outlets and so forth, and they’ll tell them to purchase these gifts cards and in return they’ll call in those gift card numbers to these individuals,” Britton said.
Unfortunately, once that transaction goes through, Britton says it is untraceable and the victims are out of luck.
“Based on my experience there’s very elaborate computer scheme out there, and programs that make it almost impossible to trace these individuals that use different phone media outlets, apps and so forth, so it’s very difficult if not impossible.”
If you receive a call and you are not sure, reach out to police directly by calling 216-321-1234.
