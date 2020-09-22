Cleveland woman wins Caregiver of the Year award, receives $5,000

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This year is shining a spotlight on the people who take care of others.
That spotlight is hot on one woman from the Cleveland area who’s been named caregiver of the year.
“I work hard at my job, I really do, I put my whole soul into it and the fact that I did get the award, I feel pretty good,” said Debbie Moorefield, caregiver, Visiting Angels.
Moorefield has been working as a caregiver in Northeast Ohio for 17 years.
At a time when distance is the norm and senior citizens feel isolated, Moorefield looks to make them feel supported.
She brings the seniors bouquets of flowers or prepares gourmet meals to lift their spirits during these trying times.
“They keep me very, very busy which I like,” she added.
Moorefield says the toughest part about being a caregiver during the start of the pandemic was not being able to physically comfort her seniors.
“Some of them are aware that there is a pandemic going on and there are others in their own little environment... we try not to discuss it, we don’t want to alarm them, we just want to make them feel safe.”
Along with bragging rights of being named caregiver of the year, Moorefield received a $5,000 check.
Moorefield beat out more than 5,000 in-home caregivers across the country to win first place.
“Can’t imagine my life without it, it’s been a life changing experience caring for the elderly.”
