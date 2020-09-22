Closures and restrictions schedule one week before presidential debate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland announced road closures and lane restrictions will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 8 a.m.
- Road closure on East 93rd Street between Chester Avenue and Euclid Avenue.
- Lane restrictions on Euclid Avenue from E. 100th Street to E. 93rd Street (north curb) and East 100th Street in the southbound lanes.
Closures and limited traffic access are in preparation for the Presidential Debate coming up on September 29th at the Cleveland Clinic main campus.
