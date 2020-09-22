Cuyahoga County Sheriff makes changes after May 30 riot in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department have completed the draft form of their after-action report from the May 30 riots.
The final version should come out next week: however, Cuyahoga County Sheriff David Schilling Jr. has already made key changes.
- 45 deputies have completed the FEMA Mobile Field Force Training.
- Long Range Acoustic Devices were purchased, improving the ability of the department to project dispersal messages clearly over long distances.
- Personal Protective Equipment used to be housed in a room with minimal keys. Keys have now been issued to all supervisors in the Mobile Field Force Unit and each deputy in that unit now also has their own set of gear.
- The SWAT Team has improved their communication headsets, increasing the ability to talk to other law enforcement.
- The department now has additional less lethal munitions and launchers available and is training more deputies on how to use them.
- There is now an arrest team at the Justice Center to handle arrests that are not transported by bus or vans
The protest began at 1:30 p.m. May 30 at the FREE Stamp on Lakeside Avenue in Downtown Cleveland.
Shortly after the protest began, a large crowd left the FREE Stamp and moved down Lakeside Avenue to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, officials said.
Officials said rioters were outside the Justice Center from around 2:45 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.
During that time, officials said about 20 law enforcement officers were injured, windows were broke out on the first and second floors of the Justice Center and neighboring buildings were also damaged.
There were also multiple fires set in the area.
