'Despondent’ suspect hospitalized after CMHA Police officer-involved shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority confirmed one of their police officers was involved in a shooting at the Y-Haven Residental Program in Stokes Mall on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the report, a Y-Haven employee called CMHA Police to the scene for a “despondent” male who was a threat to one of the employees.
Cleveland EMS took the male to MetroHealth Hospital where he remains in stable condition, according to CMHA.
CMHA did not report any other injuries.
Cleveland Police is assisting CMHA Police with the investigation.
