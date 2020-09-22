Federal, county officials raid University Heights butcher shop

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple law enforcement officials executed search warrants at a butcher shop Tuesday afternoon.
Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies and federal law enforcement officers were at Tibor’s Kosher Meats in the 2100 block of S. Green Road.
Jeremy Kahn with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed there were raids at several locations, but would not release any other addresses.
Kahn would also not release details on the raids, but added if the FDA is involved, it usually has something to do with what they regulate.
There is no word at this time if anyone was arrested.
