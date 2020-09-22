Fire at Colfor Manufacturing in Malvern causes damage, closes school

MALVERN, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire at Colfor Manufacturing in Malvern, Carroll County left the air filled with smoke and a local school closed Tuesday.
The fire started early Tuesday morning at American Axle & Manufacturing’s Colfor Manufacturing plant on Alliance Road.
Malvern Elementary School is closed Tuesday due to no water pressure and concerns over traffic and smoke.
State Route 43 at Route 183 is closed in Malvern.
It’s not yet known what caused the fire.
Color Manufacturing produces auto driveline components, including transmission shafts, axle shafts and wheel spindles.
They are the sole supplier for many of General Motors' needs.
They also make parts for Chrysler and Ford.
