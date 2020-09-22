Former Avon fire chief arrested again, now charged with public indecency

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 81-year-old former Avon fire chief is facing additional criminal charges after being arrested again.
Avon police said on Aug. 29, they went to Frank Root Jr’s Detroit Road home after getting complaints from a neighbor he was urinating outside and exposing himself.
Root Jr. was taken into custody Tuesday morning and now is out on a $250.00 personal bond.
He will be back in court on that charge Oct. 20.
Root Jr. was arrested in October of 2019 for two charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and is scheduled for a pre-trial on Oct. 26
Root Jr. served as the Avon fire chief from Feb. 1990 until his retirement in Feb. of 2006.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.