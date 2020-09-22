12 deaths, an additional 685 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 4,635 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 145,850 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a briefing on Tuesday afternoon to share the latest important information in the state’s fight against COVID-19.
The governor’s remarks come a day after President Donald Trump held several campaign events in Ohio.
An additional 7,962 cases and 297 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 14,888 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 3,210 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.