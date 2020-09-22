Husband, wife found dead in Lorain County shooting

PENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a shooting and a suicide that happened Monday in rural Penfield Township.
The Sheriff’s Office and Wellington Fire went to a home in Penfield Township after a man called them asking for help contacting his sister.
The man said his sister lived at the residence with her husband and he hadn’t been able to contact either of them.
Deputies found the female resident dead in the house from an apparent gunshot wound, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said.
When they checked the rest of the property, deputies found the husband dead in a barn from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you’re in need of help and want to talk to a counselor over the phone, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.
Ohio also has a system allowing people in stressful situations to text counselors for help, day or night.
Text the keyword “4hope” to 741741 to speak with a volunteer counselor.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.